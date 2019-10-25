PENN LAIRD – At Spotswood, the Trailblazers girls volleyball team got 26 digs from senior Cate Secrist and advanced in the Valley District Tournament with a 23-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-20 quarterfinal victory over visiting Turner Ashby on Thursday.
SHS (10-11) senior Ellie Roach’s 13 kills and sophomore Gabby Atwell’s 20 assists also aided the Blazers in the win.
The Knights got eight kills from junior Alyssa Swartley and 33 digs from sophomore Lauren Wilburn in the loss.
Turner Ashby ends its season with a 5-21 mark while Spotswood will play Monday in Penn Laird at 6 p.m. in the semifinals against Broadway, which upended Waynesboro on Thursday. The other semifinal Monday sends Harrisonburg south to play at Rockbridge County.
In other local sports Thursday:
Girls Volleyball
Broadway 3, Waynesboro 2: Broadway needed all five sets, but managed to win 13-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-6, 15-11 at Waynesboro and move onto the semifinals of the Valley District Tournament.
The Gobblers (9-15) used 13 kills from both senior Hannah Beck and junior Hannah Phares as senior Chole Copenhaver contributed 35 assists. Beck also had 29 digs and two blocks.
Waynesboro fell to 8-13.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Holy Cross 0: Junior Adrienne Cline tallied 25 kills and an ace to lead top-seeded Eastern Mennonite in a 25-17, 25-16, 25-9 victory over No. 4 Holy Cross in the semifinals of the Blue Ridge Conference semifinals at EMHS.
The Flames (19-0) advance to Saturday to host Roanoke Catholic in the Blue Ridge Conference championship game at 1 p.m.
Also contributing in the victory for Eastern Mennonite was junior Karla Hostetter, who had four digs, four aces and 40 assists. Sophomore Caroline Young added 15 digs and sophomore Sydney Litwiller posted seven kills.
East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 1: In Bull Run District action, East Rockingham knocked off Clarke County 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 25-20 in Berryville.
The Eagles (18-3, 11-1 Bull Run) were led by senior Sage Fox, who tallied 19 kills and 18 digs and senior Kayla Rhodes, who registered 11 kills.
Women’s Soccer
UNC-Wilmington 2: James Madison 0: Talia Parrous and Baley Edwards each scored unassisted goals to carry UNC-Wilmington past James Madison for a Colonial Athletic Association victory in Wilmington, N.C.
Hanna McShea had two saves for the Dukes (6-11-1, 3-4-1 CAA), who wrap up the regular season Sunday versus Drexel at Sentara Park. The Seawhawks improved to 10-4-1 overall and 6-1-1 in the CAA.
College Field Hockey
Virginia Wesleyan 2, Eastern Mennonite 0: Julie Fassl shot five times and scored on two of them to lead Virginia Wesleyan to an Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory against Eastern Mennonite in Norfolk.
The Royals (5-10, 2-3 ODAC) managed just one shot on goal, coming off the stick of Juliana Ghally, but Marlins (5-10, 2-3 ODAC) goalkeeper Maura Bridges came up with the save.
ODAC Hoops Poll Released
The Old Dominion Athletic Conference released its preseason men’s basketball poll on Thursday and Eastern Mennonite University was picked to finish seventh while Bridgewater College was tabbed to finish last.
Last season, EMU went 10-16 and BC tallied a 12-14 record. This season, the Eagles are led by first-year coach Steve Enright and the Royals play in their second campaign under coach Melvin Felix.
Guilford was picked to win the league.
EMU opens with an exhibition on Nov. 2 at James Madison and BC’s season begins with an exhibition on Nov. 5 at Delaware.
SHS Grad Kier Named All-A-10
Former Spotswood standout and current George Mason University senior guard Justin Kier was named a Preseason All-Atlantic-10 second-team choice by the conference on Thursday.
Last season, Kier averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
