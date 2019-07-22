NEW MARKET— Ty Bennett’s two-RBI double highlighted a four-run eighth inning for New Market as the Shockers rallied to earn a 9-8 win over Bridgewater on Sunday in Rockingham County Baseball League action.
But the win didn’t come without a bit of sweat for the Shockers (15-11) at Rebel Park.
Holding a 9-6 lead entering the ninth, New Market reliever Jake Kisner, who earned his third win of the season, was touched for two runs on an RBI double from Trevon Smith and a run-scoring single by Nick Griffin. But Kisner, who struck out four in two innings of relief, got Antonio Florentino-Sosa to ground out and wrap the win.
It was a back-and-forth game all night.
Bridgewater’s Brett Tharp singled, stole second, stole third and scored on the throw to break a 5-5 tie in the eighth. An inning earlier, it was Tucker Garrison whose RBI groundout gave the Reds (11-13) a 5-4 lead — their second advantage of the game.
Each time the Shockers answered.
In the fifth inning, down 4-1, New Market knotted the game with three-runs, highlighted by Nick Goode’s two-RBI single.
Bennett led the way for New Market with four RBIs and Goode added two.
The Reds, who got a solo homer from Florentino-Sosa, were led by two RBIs from Trevon Smith.
In other local sports Sunday:
RCBL
Clover Hill 10, Stuarts Draft 2: John Siciliano drove in a game-high three runs and Kevin Kirk added two RBIs as Clover Hill rolled to a 10-2 win over Stuarts Draft at Buck Bowman Park.
Steven Woerner picked up his first win of the season for the Bucks (22-4), fanning nine Diamondbacks in six innings.
The Clover Hill bullpen gave up one hit over the final three innings with Jesse Showalter and Tyler Conley combining to quiet the Draft (12-11) bats.
