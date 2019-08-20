PENN LAIRD — Fresh off its fifth state championship in program history, the Spotswood girls basketball team will have a unique opportunity during the 2019-2020 season.
SHS coach Chris Dodson told the Daily News-Record on Tuesday the Trailblazers have been selected to play in the 11th annual She Got Game Classic in Washington on Dec. 13-15.
The event was founded in 2009 by the WNBA's first-ever No. 1 draft pick and current Virginia coach, Tina Thompson, in an effort to increase exposure for girls basketball around the country.
Last year, the event featured 124 varsity teams from 12 different states, Australia and Canada and saw scouts from 111 different colleges.
Spotswood defeated Hopewell 66-56 in March to capture the Virginia High School League Class 3 girls basketball state championship, capping off a 28-1 campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.