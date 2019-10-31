Standing on the field following a big Valley District win over Turner Ashby, sophomore Keenan Glago said he was embraced by one of his Harrisonburg teammates.
When he turned around and looked at who it was, he said it was senior Kwentin Smiley.
“We had a nice little moment,” said Glago, who has now started the past six games for the Blue Streaks. “He was just like, ‘I’m glad they moved you to quarterback.’”
That wasn’t always easy for Smiley, the 2018 Valley District Offensive Player of the Year, to accept as he had to give up the position he loved just two games into the year.
After putting up video-game-like numbers as a run-oriented quarterback last season, Smiley said he came into the year with the expectation that’s where he’d be again.
“At first, I didn’t understand it. I was kind of mad because I liked being there,” he said.
But after a long talk with HHS coach Chris Thurman, the senior agreed to move.
It was one that Thurman said was necessary because of the way opposing defenses were focusing on Smiley during the Blue Streaks’ 0-2 start to the season this year.
“He switched over pretty quickly to that running back and receiver role,” Thurman said. “We were moving him back and forth at that point. He was willing to do what he thought was best for the team, though. He knew he ran the ball well and we needed to get him out in space because of the way people are starting to play us. It’s worked out.”
It certainly has worked out for both Harrisonburg and Smiley so far.
The Blue Streaks have won five of six since making the switch and their only loss came in a lopsided rout to Class 5 powerhouse Sherando in their final non-district contest.
“After we started winning games and our offense started being more explosive, I understood why coach did it,” Smiiley said. “From there, I’ve liked it with what I’ve learned. I wouldn’t say it was too difficult [making the switch] really. I still like to have the ball in my hands as much as I can. When I don’t, I still have a job to do, though.”
What exactly Smiley’s job is on each play has really varied throughout each game.
Some weeks, Smiley serves more as a receiver and makes plays in the passing game.
But at other times, the 5-foot-8, 144-pound senior shows off his speed and runs the ball.
“We got better every week since I switched,” Smiley said. “We just continue to work to get better and keep drawing up new plays and new ideas to get better and win games.”
That team-first mentality from Smiley is what Thurman has been impressed with most.
Smiley now has 59 carries for 489 yards and nine touchdowns this season, but also has 19 catches for 269 yards and five more scores to go along with a punt return for a TD.
“He’s a high-character kid,” Thurman said. “His parents are high-character people and that whole family is like that. He’s always going to do whatever it takes for us to win.”
It’s not just now that Smiley is dedicated to the Streaks’ success on the field, however.
He said he’s also committed to helping Glago continue to develop as a signal-caller.
“I try to teach him and be a leader for him and help him since I played quarterback,” Smiley said. “If I see him make a mistake or something, I can help him. I just try to be there, so he can get better. It’s good for the future of Harrisonburg and he can be great.”
Part of what has cured the original disdain for the decision has certainly been winning.
But despite Harrisonburg now having a real shot at competing for a Valley District title this season, Smiley said he isn’t letting the Blue Streaks get satisfied any time soon.
“It’s been fun, for sure,” Smiley said. “It takes a lot of hard work, though, and we aren’t done yet. We have a lot we want to accomplish still as a team and as individuals.”
That type of commitment to excellence is what makes Smiley special, his coach said.
And it’s also why Glago, standing on the field in Bridgewater after his fifth win as the team’s starting quarterback, pointed to Smiley as the biggest reason for his success.
“I admire Kwentin as a player,” Glago said. “But really, in this whole situation, I admire him as a teammate. It’s just stuff like that. You can’t say enough about how much of a team player he is. With what he did last year at the quarterback position, giving that up to benefit the team just shows the team player he is. It’s working for him, working for the team. I’m just happy we’re winning and I admire him for seeing that, too.”
