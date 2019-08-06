CLOVER HILL — Lee Carneal hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Elkton rolled the rest of the way as the seventh-seeded Blue Sox opened the best-of-five Rockingham County Baseball League semifinal series against No. 1 Clover Hill with a 10-3 win at Buck Bowman Park on Monday.
Elkton, which upset second-seeded New Market in the quarterfinals, also got a three-run shot from Cannon Davies in the eighth inning en route to the win.
Carneal finished the night with four RBIs and starter Jacob Rich fanned 10 Bucks over seven innings to pick up the win.
Clover Hill, down 1-0 in the series after finishing the regular season with the best record in the league (24-4), was led by two RBIs from Luke Shifflett. Game 2 is scheduled for tonight in Elkton.
In other local sports Monday:
RCBL Announces Season Awards
HARRISONBURG — Fort Defiance graduate Corbin Lucas was named the Rockingham County Baseball League’s Most Valuable Player, the organization announced Monday.
Lucas, playing for the Bridgewater, batted .425 with five home runs and a league-high 30 RBIs. The league’s Pitcher of the Year was Broadway’s John Judy, from Eastern Mennonite University, who went 4-1, posted a 2.31 ERA and fanned 65 batters. Montezuma’s Luke Paczewski, of Bridgewater College, was named the league’s Rookie of the Year, batting .400 and driving in 16 runs along with seven doubles.
New Market’s Nolan Potts was named the Coach of the Year, leading the Shockers to a 15-13 record in his first season with the team.
— DN-R Sports Desk
