BRIDGEWATER — In what’s been a dream season thus far for Bridgewater College, the Eagles offense is putting up more than 41 points per game while the defense is limiting opponents to 12.3, easily the best in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
But let’s take a few minutes to discuss special teams.
Yes, undefeated and ranked No. 25 in the Division III coaches’ poll for the second consecutive week, Bridgewater has also dominated the third phase of the game, and one could even argue its been the turning point in a few victories.
“It’s something we work on,” Bridgewater coach Michael Clark said. “It’s not something we do by chance. We put the time into special teams.”
Looking back on just the past four games, the list of game-changing plays is a long one. Jarrod Denham opened up a victory against Southern Virginia with a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. A week later at Hampden-Sydney, Noah Beckley turned a fake field goal attempt into a 29-yard score.
On homecoming, against Ferrum, sophomore Brett Tharp blocked a punt, recovered by Matt Dang to set up a Bridgewater touchdown. Saturday at Washington & Lee, Dang got the block, his second of the season, knocking the ball out of the end zone for a safety.
“Coach Clark, he emphasizes that,” BC defensive back and special teams standout Matt Dang said. “It’s not just the offense and defense, it’s going to come down to special teams too. It’s about 25 percent of a football game. In practice we get so many reps at it and you see the end result of it.”
Those big plays that have turned into surprise scores have proven to be momentum swings more than once for the Eagles, but perhaps just as important has been how steady Bridgewater has been otherwise in the kicking game.
Placekicker Logan Weis has missed just one field goal all season with a long of 42 yards. Cameron Gieseman is averaging just 35.8 yards per punt, but not for a lack of leg strength. Half of his 22 boots have been downed inside the 20-yard line and Saturday at W&L his 71-yard punt downed inside the one-yard line effectively put the game away for the Eagles.
“When your kicker flips the field, it’s big,” Clark said. “That 71-yard punt, that got us a short field, got us a turnover. Once it got to three scores with eight minutes to go, W&L will tell you this is a tough offense to come back with.”
And while the offense and defense have yet to let Bridgewater down, its coach is glad the special teams might be able to make up the difference in that day ever comes.
“I’m just proud of our kids because good teams have to win in different ways,” Clark said.
