HARRISONBURG — The heat was a bother for most people.
For Wil Spencer, not so much.
"I grew up in Florida," the 29-year-old said Sunday at Spotswood Country Club. "I love it. It's my favorite season. People love the fall because the change of the leaves, some people like spring because [it's] fresh and new. Give me summer. This is my time."
And in oppressive conditions under a baking sun, Spencer — a former No. 1 at Georgia — proved it was his time, winning in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, over Dane Henrik Korsgaard to capture the fourth annual Commonwealth Clay Court Open men's singles tournament at Spotswood Country Club.
And to think, if not for a friend handing him a flyer back home in Greensboro, N.C., Spencer might have never picked up a racket to head to the Shenandoah Valley and leave $2,500 richer.
"I didn't know about this tournament prior to this year," he said. "I said 'I may play.' And I'm glad I did, obviously."
Korsgaard, a 6-foot-5 rising senior at Virginia Tech and former U18 national champion out of Fredericia, Denmark, provided a formidable challenge for Spencer.
After falling behind in the first set 3-2, Spencer got a serve break and took advantage, climbing back into the set and keeping it close to take the match.
"He's tall," Spencer said. "He's got a good serve."
The Commonwealth Clay Court Open men's tournament had been the Nicholas Sayer show the previous three years with the former Radford University star winning three straight. Sayer, however, fell to Jakob Nielsen — a rising George Mason senior out of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada — in Friday's quarterfinals, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.
"He had a good run here," Spencer said.
And Spencer, who announced his retirement from pro tennis in 2016, is glad to be back on the circuit.
"Tennis is not life. It can be a part of life. But it shouldn't be someone's life. For too long it was my life. I've realized there has to be balance," the Destin, Fla., native told the Northwest Florida Daily News that year.
But smiling in the shade Sunday, Spencer said the return was a realization of the doors "God has opened up for me to play." And he's been using tennis as a platform to give the glory to God and "spread the message of Jesus Christ," he said. "Like Tim Tebow does."
"I was raised in a Christian home," he said. "And it's been more and more the last few years of growing closer to [God]."
It's been just part of a journey. After his father died in 2009, Spencer took a year off and transferred out of Texas A&M to the University of Georgia where, playing as the No. 1 and No. 2 with the Bulldogs, he was a member of a team ranked in the Top 5, which lost to USC in the NCAA Tournament semifinals during his time on the ladder.
Back playing professionally after spending time teaching the game, Spencer said he's become comfortable playing the sport he loves to earn a living. It's the reason he came to Harrisonburg and Spotswood Country Club.
"I'll be honest with you, it's the money," he said. "It's good to get matches, play matches. But it's the money. You put the prize money up, and people are going to come. You'll attract good players, and as the word spreads, you'll get great players."
Offered housing for the event, Spencer turned it down and opted for a hotel instead. It's part of getting used to being back on the grind as his ranking rises.
"You don't want to cut corners," he said. "You don't want to be eating beans and rice every meal. You want to do it right, you want to treat yourself right. I'm doing well and loving it."
Spencer is coming off an ITF event from earlier this month, his first since December 2017, and is currently ranked No. 1,407, up 27 slots from the previous spot.
"I'm doing well," he said. "And it's just going to get better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.