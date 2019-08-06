Team;2018 Record;Pts.

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. North Dakota St. (142);15-0;3,971

2. James Madison (14);9-4;3,635

3. South Dakota St. (1);10-3;3,631

4. E. Washington (3);12-3;3,594

5. UC Davis;10-3;3,210

6. Jacksonville St.;9-4;3,004

7. Maine;10-4;2,891

8. Weber State;10-3;2,827

9. Wofford;10-3;2,522

10. Kennesaw State;11-2;2,361

11. Towson;7-5;2,330

12. Nicholls;9-4;2,156

13. Colgate;10-2;1,892

14. Montana State;8-5;1,866

15. Illinois State;6-5;1,432

16. Indiana State;7-4;1,192

17. Southeast Missouri;9-4;1,166

18. Northern Iowa;7-6;1,136

19. Furman;6-4;1,074

20. North Carolina A&T;10-2;885

21. Elon;6-5;870

22. Delaware;7-5;798;

23. Sam Houston State;6-5;564

24. Princeton;10-0;432

25. Montana;6-5;413;

Others Receiving Votes: ETSU (8-4) 323, Stony Brook (7-5) 257, Duquesne (9-4) 235, San Diego (9-3) 209, Eastern Kentucky (7-4) 175, Dartmouth (9-1) 149, Central Arkansas (6-5) 125, McNeese (6-5) 110, Monmouth (8-3) 110, UIW (6-5) 108, Alcorn State (9-4) 85, Yale (5-5) 52, New Hampshire (4-7) 42, Chattanooga (6-5) 38, South Dakota (4-7) 27, Northern Arizona (4-6) 16, Lamar (7-5) 14, Villanova (5-6) 14, Richmond (4-7) 8, The Citadel (5-6) 7, Mercer (5-6) 7, Rhode Island (6-5) 7, Abilene Christian (6-5) 6, Southeastern Louisiana (4-7) 6, Idaho State (6-5) 5, Youngstown State (4-7) 4, Southern (7-4) 3, Samford (6-5) 2, North Dakota (6-5) 1, Sacred Heart (7-4) 1, Wagner (4-7) 1, Western Illinois (5-6) 1

