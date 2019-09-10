;Record;Prv.
1. North Dakota St. (149);2-0;1;
2. James Madison (9);1-1;2
3. South Dakota State;1-1;3
4. Eastern Washington;1-1;
5. UC Davis;1-1;5
6. Weber State;1-1;7
7. Maine;1-1;6
8. Towson;2-0;8
9. Kennesaw State;1-1;9;
10. Montana State;1-1;13
11. Northern Iowa;0-1;11
12. Nicholls;0-1;10
13. Illinois State;1-1;16
14. Central Arkansas;2-0;20
15. North Carolina A&T;1-1;15
16. Furman;1-1;17
17. Jacksonville State;1-1;18
18. Delaware;2-0;21;
19. Southeast Missouri;1-1;12
20. Montana;2-0;22
21. Wofford;0-1;19
22. Villanova;2-0;24
23. Southeastern Louisiana;1-0;23
24. Sam Houston State;1-1;25
25. Elon;1-1;—
Others Receiving Votes: Indiana State, Princeton, South Carolina State, Duquesne, ETSU, Stony Brook, Eastern Kentucky, Dartmouth, Youngstown State, Alcorn State, Colgate, Mercer, McNeese, Dayton, Lamar, Yale, Southern Illinois, Northern Arizona, Monmouth, Chattanooga, Cal Poly, Holy Cross, Idaho State, Sacramento State, The Citadel.
