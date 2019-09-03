HARRISONBURG — Sophomore Maya Waid dished out 25 assists and had 10 digs while senior Abby McCollum scooped up 20 digs as Harrisonburg snapped a two-game losing streak with a thrilling 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 19-25, 15-13 non-district volleyball win over Stuarts Draft on Tuesday at HHS.
Ellie Muncy led the Blue Streaks (2-2) with 11 kills while Atilia Thomas added nine kills and a trio of blocks.
For the Cougars (1-1), Michaela Williams had seven kills, Kayleigh Johnson had 10 digs and Emily Link and Hadley May each added three aces.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Prep Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Central 0: In Woodstock, Cate Secrist scooped up 28 digs as Spotswood won its second straight with a 25-28, 25-22, 25-13 non-district sweep of Central.
Ellie Roach led the Trailblazers (2-1) with 10 kills while Bethany Martz had 11 assists.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Chelsea Academy 0: Adrienne Cline slapped down 16 kills and had five digs and Karla Hostetter had 25 assists and five digs as Eastern Mennonite cruised to a 25-13, 25-7, 25-11 sweep of Chelsea Academy in non-conference action in Front Royal.
Sydney Litwiller added eight aces and four kills for the Flames (2-0) while senior libero Abby Stapleton finished with six digs.
Fluvanna County 3, Broadway 0: Hannah Beck had 25 digs and two aces, but Broadway’s early-season struggles continued with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 sweep by Fluvanna County at BHS.
Ellie Witmer had seven kills for the Gobblers (1-7) while MacCala Emswiler had three blocks.
Riverheads 3, Stonewall Jackson 0: In Quicksburg, Dayton Moore had 26 assists, four kills and a trio of aces as Riverheads rolled to a 25-12, 25-11, 25-7 non-district sweep of Stonewall Jackson.
Abbey Eavers added eight kills, four digs and a pair of blocks for the Gladiators (2-0) while Kendyl Argenbright had eight kills, four blocks and three aces and Lauren Reese finished with a match-high six blocks and three kills.
Staunton 3, Waynesboro 1: Cierra Bruce had 18 assists and 14 digs, but it wasn’t enough as Waynesboro suffered its third straight loss with a 25-12, 21-25, 25-23, 26-24 non-district setback at the hands of Staunton at WHS.
Paige Smith led the Little Giants (0-3) with 19 digs while Jada Keene added 14 digs and six aces and Kali Jones served up a pair of aces.
Blue Ridge Christian 3, Regents School of Charlottesville 0: Jill Cook had 11 assists and three aces and Emma Goehner added 17 digs as Blue Ridge Christian swept Regents School of Charlottesville 25-11, 25-9, 25-7 on the road.
Rachel Goehner added seven kills, three assists and two aces for BRC (3-1) while Lizzie Mumbert finished with a match-high eight aces and four kills.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 3, Grace Christian 1: In Harrisonburg, Eastern Mennonite remained unbeaten with a 3-1 non-conference win over Grace Christian.
Aaron Moyers scored two goals in the win for the Flames (3-0).
Women’s Soccer
Gettysburg 2, Bridgewater College 0: In Bridgewater, a pair second-half goals from Gettysburg’s Erika Muskus led to a 2-0 Bridgewater College loss in non-conference action.
The loss dropped the Eagles to 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.