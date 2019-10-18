HARRISONBURG — They know there are stiffer challenges ahead, but the Harrisonburg Blue Streaks also know they’ve taken care of business in their first two Valley District games.
Harrisonburg (4-3, 2-0 Valley District) pounced on another district rival early as sophomore quarterback Kennan Glago threw four touchdown passes in the first quarter on the way to a 48-7 victory over visiting Broadway.
“We had a good week of practice and in nine years here that was the best our defense has played,” Harrisonburg coach Chris Thurman said. “If our defense continues to play like that we’ve got a shot.”
Glago completed 7-of-9 passes for 164 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half. Kwentin Smiley also had a big day for the Streaks, hauling in a pair of touchdown catches, rushing for a 28-yard score and completing a pass for 29 yards.
“Right now we feel like we are on top of the world,” Glago sad. “We’ll probably enjoy it for a weekend then get back to work because the real stuff is here. We’re just looking to use these wins to move forward.”
A week after building a 43-0 first-half lead at Waynesboro, the Blue Streaks had a 34-0 advantage by the end of the first quarter as Broadway not only couldn’t move the ball, the Gobblers (0-7, 0-2 Valley) had no way to slow down the Harrisonburg offense.
Harrisonburg had built a seven-touchdown lead by halftime with a 41-yard interception return from Isaiah Hamilton capping off the first-half scoring for the Streaks before making way for the second and third stringers.
“I am a little disappointed,” Broadway coach Danny Grogg said. “However on the flip side of that, I am super proud of the team. We tried to get them to come out at halftime and answer and fight, and I thought we did a good job of that.”
One bright spot for the Gobblers was Nate Tinnell, who had five tackles for a loss, including two sacks. But in between those big plays by the junior linebacker, Harrisonburg made more than enough big plays to put the game out of reach in a hurry.
And after a shaky start to the season against a tough schedule, the Blue Streaks now find themselves in the thick of the district race.
“Right now we’re self reflecting and watching film and getting better,” Glago said. “But definitely with these wins and watching around the district we feel ready to play.”
