BRIDGEWATER — Turner Ashby senior Jessie Knight has found his future home.
Over the weekend, Knight verbally committed to the University of Virginia to continue his wrestling career after graduation in 2020, according to his mother, Rachel Knight.
As a junior, Knight went 23-0 and pinned Brentsville District’s Grant Abernathy to win the Virginia High School League Class 3 heavyweight state championship after missing the first part of the season with an injury.
Less than two months later, he followed that up by winning the National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals junior heavyweight championship at Virginia Beach Amphitheater and earned a spot as an NHSCA All-American.
After earning all-state honors in all three of his first few seasons with TA, Knight will look to cap his wrestling career with back-to-back state titles this upcoming season.
