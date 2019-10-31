It’s all still sinking in for Sam Quesenberry.
When the former Turner Ashby standout arrived in Blacksburg as a student at Virginia Tech, he had hopes of running track for the Hokies. But that wasn’t a guarantee.
So Quesenberry took matters into his own hands and reached out to Virginia Tech sprints, hurdles and relays coach Tim Vaught to find out what it would take.
“Within the first week that I was here, before classes even started, I met up with Coach Vaught and he kind of explained to me the tryout process and that I was going to be racing a 400 on the track in front of the team to make it,” Quesenberry said. “So, immediately, I spent that last week making sure I was as ready for the race as possible.”
Turns out that the former three-sport athlete for the Knights was more than ready.
After a close battle with his opponent at a practice in front of other members of the Tech track and field program, Quesenberry said he received a text from Vaught the next day.
As he was eating, he looked at the message and said all he saw was, “Congrats.”
“I couldn’t sit down,” Quesenberry said. “I started pacing around. Everyone was like, ‘What’s going on?’ I was like, ‘I made the team. I made the team.’ I couldn’t contain it. I didn’t even read the rest of the message for an hour. I couldn’t contain the excitement.”
Despite having class immediately after receiving the news, Quesenberry said he started texting family members, coaches and former teammates to share the announcement.
“I was texting everyone I could,” said Quesenberry, a 2019 Turner Ashby graduate. “I had a big group chat with my mom, my dad, my aunt, everybody. I was like, ‘Hey, I just got the word. Everything went great.’ Everyone was really happy for me. I let my coaches know and they were all really excited. The support group felt really great.”
During his time with the Knights, Quesenberry was one of the most decorated athletes in the track and field program, earning all-state honors 11 different times in his career.
Serving as the anchor, Quesenberry joined Grant Swinehart, Jeremy Christian and Will Eckard on Turner Ashby’s 4x400-meter relay team that captured gold at the Virginia High School League Class 3 indoor track and field championships on Feb. 23 in Salem.
With the Hokies, however, he said he’ll focus primarily on the 400 and some relay races.
“From the first day, I knew I had the right place, knew it was the right fit,” he said. “Every rep in practice, I’m going head-to-head with the best in the nation. It’s not just one person. Everyone there is ready to compete. I’m showing up to the track every day locked in and focused because that’s what I have to do in order to hang in there.”
While training at the Division I level is tough, Quesenberry said it’s been enjoyable.
He said he’s gained approximately 10 pounds of muscle since arriving in Blacksburg in August and has put an emphasis on recovering the proper way to avoid injury.
“I’m in the best shape of my life right now, for sure,” Quesenberry said. “Just being able to recover is probably the biggest key for me. They’ve been working us hard. The competition is amazing. It is truly unbelievable to be surrounded by this much talent.”
The amount of talent on Virginia Tech’s roster is undeniable.
The Tech men's track and field program now has won nine ACC championships under Dave Cianelli, Tech's director of track and field and cross country, since the school joined the league for the 2004-05 season. The Hokies have won four outdoor league titles, including championships in three of the past four seasons.
“Every day, when I walk to the track, my eyes are open and my mind is blown,” Quesenberry said. “It’s truly something that blows me away every day. Coach Vaught always breaks down practices by yelling, ‘National champions.’ That’s just something that gets me ready and brings me back every day. When you’re breaking down practice with that each day, hat’s special and you know you’re part of a really special program.”
Quesenberry said he’ll race in an intrasquad meet with all of the Hokies athletes in early december and how he fares there will determine if he makes the travel roster this year.
Either way, the former Turner Ashby standout said he’s continuing to take it in slow.
For the small-town kid from Bridgewater, it’s all still sinking in.
“It’s the stereotypical answer, but I’m taking it day to day,” Quesnberry said. “I have to be so locked in on every single workout because they all push me that hard. Right now, I can tell I’m getting faster, getting stronger. Let’s just see how far I can make it. I want to secure a spot on the travel squad and from that point, doing everything I can to make sure I am helping the team, pushing everyone in practice and getting better individually.”
