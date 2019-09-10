HARRISONBURG — The four tight ends James Madison used this past Saturday allows the Dukes to line up differently from one snap to the next.
And not many opposing defenses can effectively match those big-bodied players who can block on the line of scrimmage and catch the ball in space.
“We do mix up our personnel groupings,” first-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference, “and have the ability to get four-wide or three-wide or two-wide with two tight ends. There’s more we can do, so we’ve got some pretty good depth [at tight end] and hopefully we can continue to develop that package and those guys continue to get better and stay involved in the game plan.”
JMU used a three-tight end formation near the goal line in its win over St. Francis, too.
During the victory, starting tight end and senior Dylan Stapleton made three catches for 39 yards. Backup Drew Painter, a sophomore, recorded the first grab of his college career and junior Clayton Cheatham caught a 2-yard touchdown on a play-action pass.
“Dylan has been playing very consistently from the spring, fall and throughout,” Cignetti said. “It was good to see him get involved in the pass game and he’s a high-effort guy. He’s very dependable. Drew Painter has been coming along as the No. 2 tight end and [junior] Nick Carlton has played a lot of football as has Clayton Cheatham.”
JMU Stays Put In Poll
James Madison stayed put at No. 2 in the STATS FCS Top 25 released by the organization on Monday.
The Dukes received nine first-place votes, but still sit behind defending national champion and No. 1 North Dakota State.
JMU is one of six CAA teams along with No. 7 Maine, No. 8 Towson, No. 18 Delaware, No. 22 Villanova and No. 25 Elon to be ranked this week.
Vanhorse Rookie Of Week
James Madison running back Solomon Vanhorse was named Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week by the conference on Monday.
Vanhorse, a redshirt freshman, rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns in the Dukes’ win over St. Francis this past Saturday.
