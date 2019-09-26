TODAY
GOLF
High School
Luray, Page County and Harrisonburg at Heritage Oaks Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
William & Mary at James Madison, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
UNCW at James Madison, 7 p.m.
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Episcopal School, 6 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
Stonewall Jackson at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.
