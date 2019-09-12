Today
SOCCER
College Women
George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Mary Baldwin at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School
Blue Ridge Christian at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
Spotswood at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Warren County at Harrisonburg, 7:15 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Luray at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.
Broadway at East Hardy, 7:30 p.m.
