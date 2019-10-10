WASHINGTON — It was Natasha Cloud who got to hug Elena Delle Donne, the first guard enveloped by the usually stoic, 6-foot-5 forward while teammate Ariel Atkins sank to one knee in a corner of the court and rested her forehead on her fist. Across the paint, Emma Meesseman's hands were on her head, disbelief washing over her for just a beat. Then the jumping began, and the Washington Mystics huddled together in a single mass as confetti started to fall.
A mosaic of pure joy unfurled on the court at Entertainment and Sports Arena on Thursday night as the Mystics claimed their first Women's National Basketball Association championship with an 89-78 win over the Connecticut Sun. The final game of the best-of-five WNBA Finals series was a choppy, foul-laden affair that kept Washington from playing its preferred style, but three all-stars - an unimaginable constellation of talent for a once-middling team — grabbed hold of the game and willed, with rebounds and bank shots and tough positioning in the paint, the Mystics to a win.
With 50 seconds left and victory all but sealed, the home crowd started chanting "Run it back," Washington's unofficial slogan after it reached the Finals for the first time last year but was swept in three games by the Seattle Storm. Many in the stands had waited more than two decades to see the scene before them, so they remained on their feet as Washington held the silver trophy aloft.
The Mystics' first title comes 22 seasons after the franchise was founded as an expansion team in 1998, the WNBA's second year. That season the team posted a 3-27 record that portended years of disappointment and unmet potential: Before Mike Thibault took over as the team's coach and general manager in 2013, the team had never finished with a winning record in consecutive seasons.
A new era began in 2017 when all-stars Delle Donne and former Harrisonburg High School star Kristi Toliver were added to the roster; a year later, the team advanced to the Finals for the first time. This season, the team moved into its own arena in Southeast Washington, trading a cavernous venue it shared with other teams - as well as numerous other events that at times forced the Mystics to find other places to play their home games - for a more intimate and energetic atmosphere.
On the court, the pieces fell into place: The Mystics finished the regular season with a 26-8 record, the best in team history. Playing a freewheeling, fast-paced style of basketball, they made a case as the best offensive team the league had ever seen, winning a record eight games by 25 or more points and smashing the marks for 3-point baskets and assists per game. Delle Donne was named league MVP, becoming the first WNBA player to earn the honor with two different teams — she first won in 2015 with Chicago.
A league championship was the final accolade missing from her résumé, as well as from Thibault's.
Delle Donne's path to the title was marred by injuries and debilitating, reoccurring bouts of Lyme disease; she's played through major injuries on all three of her trips to the WNBA Finals. For Thibault, 69, who is the winningest coach in league history, it took four trips to the Finals with two different teams before he clinched a league championship 17 years into his WNBA career.
"Feels good," Thibault said simply, during the trophy ceremony.
It was Washington's dual MVPs who powered the Mystics to their win: Delle Donne had 21 points, and Meesseman, named the MVP of the Finals after the game, had 22 off the bench.
Toliver, who now has two rings — her first coming in 2016 when she was with Los Angeles — and Cloud added 18 points apiece.
The Mystics relied on a late push in the fourth quarter for their win; the most formidable 3-point offense made just four shots from behind the arc in the game. They barely outrebounded the Sun, 32-31, and went to the foul line seven more times. But Washington's win was about will.
With less than eight minutes to play and Washington leading 72-70 thanks to a steal from Meesseman that led to a driving layup by Cloud, the Mystics grasped a small window and yanked it open with all their might. With the Sun's Alyssa Thomas in her face, Delle Donne banked in a shot that had even Thomas dropping her hands to her side in disbelief, or perhaps exasperation. Then Toliver drove for a layup to make it 76-72. Another bank shot from Delle Donne gave the Mystics a six-point lead with 3:34, tying Washington's largest lead of the night to that point.
From there, the Mystics inched away. The Sun had one field goal in the final 5:39.
George Washington University graduate Jonquel Jones led Connecticut with 25 points and Thomas, a Maryland alum, scored 21, but the Sun couldn't create opportunities down the stretch.
The game started unlike any other in the series; this time, the first quarter wasn't a runaway. The Mystics started off moving the ball well, but what stood out most was Delle Donne's movement early. She was driving to the basket and active in the paint more than she has been since she left Game 2 with back spasms.
Delle Donne was just about the only thing moving well in the first half. The first half of Game 5 was the sloppiest the finals had seen so far - Washington's shot poorly, with their short-range jumpers clanking against the rim and not falling and their 3s sailing way off target, and the officials called a tight game that kept both teams from establishing any real rhythm on offense.
Still, the Sun led by just one point, 43-42, at halftime. Jones and Alyssa Thomas combined for 25 points while Delle Donne led the Mystics with 10. The Sun started the third quarter with a 10-2 run that sucked the energy out of the crowd until Jones went to the bench with her third foul midway through the quarter and the Mystics grouped a few defensive stops with some big buckets from Delle Donne and Meesseman.
Meesseman's 11 points in the period ended up salvaging the quarter for Washington. Not satisfied, she added another 11 in the fourth.
