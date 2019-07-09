HARRISONBURG — Last week, as Harry Brown’s first Valley Baseball League home run flew over the wall in dead center, the deepest spot in Veteran’s Memorial Park, the James Madison catcher preparing for his senior season took it as a sign his VBL experience was paying off.
“It started off pretty slow, but I’ve started to hit the ball a lot better,” Brown, who plays for the Harrisonburg Turks, said. “I’ve started to hit the ball a lot better. I’m not missing my pitch when it is there to hit. I’ve struggled at the plate the last couple of years for JMU, so I’m kind of starting to figure it out offensively.”
Brown hit .203 for the Dukes as a junior with three homers and 12 RBI, all numbers that dipped for the Virginia Beach native from 2018 to 2019. So when the opportunity to stay in Harrisonburg and play for the Turks this summer came about, it seemed like the best way to work out the issues that had troubled him at the plate.
And sure enough, in comfortable surroundings and with access to the same Division I-level facilities he uses throughout the year, Brown’s bat has come around. In 22 games, he’s hitting .294 with seven doubles and 13 RBI. Over the past week he’s slugging 1.250 while continuing solid work behind the plate.
“It’s been very convenient,” Brown said. “I was hoping I could play for this team. I still have a house here. I like the guys and I get to play on my home field. Otherwise, it’s just about playing baseball for the summer and it’s cool group of guys.”
Heading out to far-away, sometimes remote, towns for collegiate summer leagues has been a baseball tradition for decades. But the JMU position players who perhaps most needed to get the work in this summer have benefited from staying home for the summer.
Infielder Nick Zona is among Brown’s JMU teammates playing in the Valley League this summer, and he is one of three Dukes on the Turks roster. Zona was on the way to a solid freshman season for JMU before injuries cut it short.
The Mechanicsville product hit .337 for the Dukes in 30 games, but the past couple of months have been about rehab and getting his swing back. At first glance, Zona’s numbers for Harrisonburg won’t blow anyone away. But recent trends show he too may be coming around.
Zona has four hits in the past two games, and for the season he’s been a piece in the lineup with six stolen bases and 10 runs scored in 19 games.
“Now that I’m here and get to use the facilities and take advantage of it more than I would somewhere else, I’m really glad I’m in Harrisonburg,” Zona said. “Coming off the injury, it was mainly just about getting the at bats. From the JMU coaches, it wasn’t so much about how many hits and stuff I get here, but more about getting my timing back and all of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.