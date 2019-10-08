Today

GOLF

Region 2B Tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Course, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 6 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham at Luray, 7:15 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

James Madison at Villanova, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Eastern Mennonite at Carlisle, 5 p.m.

