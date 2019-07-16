COVINGTON — Austin Lynch’s ninth-inning sacrifice fly plated RJ Schreck and completed Harrisonburg’s comeback for a 3-2 Valley Baseball League win over Covington on Tuesday at Casey Field.
Falling behind 2-0 after four innings, the Turks (14-19) scored single runs in the sixth and seventh before Lynch’s fly to left put James Madison’s Nick Zona on the mound, where he picked up his first save of the season — a nail-biting finish that ended when Zona got the Lumberjacks' Jonathan Barditch to fly out to right with the bases loaded for the final out.
In other local sports Tuesday:
RCBL
New Market 7, Elkton 6: Pearce Bucher’s RBI single plated Luke Estep in the bottom of the 10th inning as New Market walked off Elkton 7-6 at Rebel Park.
Down 6-4 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Shockers (12-11) knotted the game on a Nick Goode home run and an error that plated Peter Mulholland. Mulholland finished 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs in the win.
The Blue Sox (6-14) got three RBIs from Christian Rodriguez.
Stuarts Draft 7, Broadway 3: In Broadway, Stuarts Draft got a pair of RBIs from Jack Pausic and erased a two-run Broadway lead — highlighted by a four-run eighth inning — as the Diamondbacks picked up a 7-3 win over the Bruins.
Pausic led the Diamondbacks (12-9) with two RBIs. The Bruins’ (11-13) Tyler Ault drove in a pair.
