HARRISONBURG — A season that saw Harrisonburg not make the Valley Baseball League playoffs for the first time since 2009 ended on a high note at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday.
After blowing two-run lead in the ninth inning to visiting Charlottesville, the Turks’ Aaron Levy plated Jed Bryant in the bottom of the 10th for a 3-2 walk-off win over the Tom Sox in the final game of the season for Harrisonburg.
McCann Mellett had the other RBI for the Turks (18-24) with Josh Madole going 2-for-4 to finish with a batting average of .357 on the season.
Branden Kunz picked up his first win of the year, fanning three Tom Sox (25-17) in four innings of relief.
