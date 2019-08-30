Turner Ashby (0-0) at William Monroe (0-0)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: First meeting
Notes: William Monroe is expected to revert back a Wing-T running offense this season after going with a spread look in its first year under offensive coordinator Mitchell Morris. … Linebacker Xzabia Kolpack and safety Kaiden Pritchett both return and were All-Northwestern District selections a year ago. … Six-foot-2, 175-pound senior Jared Knights takes over as the Dragons starting quarterback this season. … Running backs Dupree Rucker and Brandon MacDonald along with fullback Phillip Shifflett will split the carries out of the backfield for Monroe. … Kicker Will Auer was a first-team All-Region 3B selection last season. ... The Dragons haven’t had a winning season since going 7-3 2001. … Turner Ashby is coming off back-to-back two-win seasons under third-year coach Chris Fraser. … The Knights have just one non-district win in the past two seasons, which was a 32-25 overtime victory over Monticello last year in Bridgewater. … TA senior running back Grant Swinehart had 148 carries for 930 yards and 11 touchdowns in just seven games last season. … Turner Ashby 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman Jessie Knight is the defending Virginia High School League Class 3 heavyweight wrestling champion and a Virginia commit. … C.J. Haskins, a former defensive end and backup running back, will make his debut as the Knights starting quarterback tonight. … TA has given up 41.3 points per game the past two seasons.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 27, William Monroe 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.