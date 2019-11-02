Turner Ashby (5-3) vs. Waynesboro (0-8)
6:30 p.m.
at James Madison's Bridgeforth Stadium
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 34, Waynesboro 7 (Sept. 21, 2018 in Bridgewater)
Turner Ashby last week: Harrisonburg 28, Turner Ashby 21
Waynesboro last week: Forfeit against Spotswood
Notes: Turner Ashby is having its best season since 2009. … Knights running back Grant Swinehart has 159 carries for 1,234 yards and 15 touchdowns. … C.J. Haskins has 1,228 yards and 12 total touchdowns. … TA defensive tackle Jessie Knight leads the city/county with 11 sacks. … The Knights are coming off back-to-back losses for the first time this season. … Waynesboro is expected to dress just 22 players. … The Little Giants have lost 19 straight, dating back to the 2017 season. … Waynesboro has scored 42 total points this season. … The Little Giants haven't reached the playoffs since 2016. … Waynesboro has won four of its last five against Turner Ashby.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 52, Waynesboro 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.