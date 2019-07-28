FREDERICK, Md. — Turner Ashby graduate Brenan Hanifee struck out one over five innings as he picked up his eighth win of the year in Frederick's 6-4 home Carolina League victory over Potomac on Sunday.
Hanifee gave up four earned runs on six hits in the outing. He's now 8-9 on the year with a 4.46 ERA for the Baltimore Orioles' Class A-Advanced team.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound right-hander was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 Major League Baseball draft by the Orioles.
