BRIDGEWATER — As the back half of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference season is upon us, the league race is shaping up to be one between three teams yet to lose a conference game.
Bridgewater is undefeated and inching toward a national ranking, but after a bye week, the Eagles actually sit a half game behind Randolph-Macon in the ODAC standings and are tied with Washington & Lee in the push for the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Playoffs.
A top tier has certainly emerged, but others such as Emory & Henry, Ferrum and Shenandoah have shown their ability to challenge the front runners and upsets that make the fight for the league championship certainly aren’t out of the question.
So, here are this week’s Daily News-Record's ODAC football power rankings.
1. Bridgewater College (5-0, 3-0)
The Eagles have consistently gotten it done on both sides of the ball, but it’s also worth pointing out Bridgewater has scored on special teams in each of its past two games. After crushing rival Hampden-Sydney last week, BC produced the ODAC’s offensive and defensive players of the week, Quarterback Jay Scroggins and cornerback Chase Rosenthal. Not only that, Noah Beckley was the national special teams performer of the week after scoring a touchdown on a fake field goal. The Eagles are doing it all right now.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Ferrum
2. Randolph-Macon (5-1, 4-0)
Tre Frederick and Jordan Foster have become quite the rushing duo for the Yellow Jackets and last week in a 35-14 victory against Shenandoah they combined for 199 yards on 35 carries. Defensively the Jackets looked even more impressive holding a potentially potent Shenandoah offense to just two scores. Randolph-Macon is now on a five-game winning streak since losing the opener to Johns Hopkins.
NEXT: Saturday at Southern Virginia.
3. Washington & Lee (4-1, 3-0)
After a weekend off, the Generals have an opportunity to create even more separation between the top tier of the league and the next group when they travel to Emory & Henry. A team that two years ago offered one of the countries best running attacks has become more balanced in two seasons under Garrett LeRose and with the passing game effective the Generals are back in business after a disappointing 2018.
NEXT: Saturday at Emory & Henry.
4. Emory & Henry (3-2, 2-1)
The Wasps have made a move up these rankings in recent weeks, and the opportunity to really prove themselves comes this weekend with a hot Washington & Lee team coming to town. Emory & Henry is coming off an impressive showing in a 56-14 crushing of Southern Virginia, its third straight victory after a tough start. Wide receiver Derrick Yates has turned into one of the toughest covers in the conference.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Washington & Lee
5. Shenandoah (3-2, 2-2)
It continues to be an up and down season for the Hornets as they work Ben Agostino into the starting quarterback role. He played reasonably well at Randolph-Macon, throwing for 259 yards and both Shenandoah touchdowns, but the Hornets are still looking for more to spark the offense after four years of high-flying action with Hayden Bauserman taking snaps and flinging the ball all over the field.
NEXT: Saturday at Hampden-Sydney.
6. Ferrum (2-3, 1-2)
Coming off their first conference win of the season, the Panthers jump right back into the stiff challenges with a trip to visit league-leading Bridgewater. Ferrum has suffered some injuries on offense, but controlled the ball for 35 minutes last week at Guilford and put up 558 yards against the Quakers. Quarterback Zack Clifford is emerging as a threat after throwing three touchdown passes last week.
NEXT: Saturday at Bridgewater
7.Southern Virginia (2-3, 1-3)
The Knights have had a tough stretch since starting the season 2-0 and it won’t get a lot easier this week against a surging Randolph-Macon club. But if Southern Virginia can keep Akita Wedge going out of the backfield the Knights may be capable of more upsets this season. Wedge is well on his way to 1,000 yards on the ground and worked as an effective receiver last week as well.
NEXT: Saturday vs Randolph-Macon
8. Hampden-Sydney (1-5, 0-4)
2019 is turning into at nightmare season for the Tigers, who can’t seem to solve their turnover issues and have fallen to the ODAC cellar after a trouncing at the hands of rival Bridgewater. Dillon Costello is having a fine season at wide receiver, but unless the Tigers start taking care of the ball it won’t matter a whole lot.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Shenandoah
9. Guilford (1-4, 0-4)
Despite a solid passing game, the Quakers just couldn’t get enoug going on the scoreboard against Ferrum and are still in search of their first ODAC win of the season. Quarterback Derrick Phillips is coming off a 230-yard, three touchdown game, but Guilford needs more from its defense. With a bye week ahead of a game against fellow bottom-dweller Hampden-Sydney, perhaps better times are ahead.
NEXT: Oct. 26 vs. Hampton-Sydney
