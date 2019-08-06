Valley Baseball League
Playoffs
Semifinals
(Best-of-Three)
Tuesday’s Game
Woodstock 18, Strasburg 7
Thursday’s Game
Strasburg 4 Woodstock 3
Friday’s Games
Strasburg 11, Woodstock 10
Staunton 3, Charlottesville 1
Sunday’s Game
Charlottesville 9, Staunton 7
Monday’s Game
Charlottesville 10, Staunton 2 (Charlottesville wins series 2-1)
Championship
(Best-of-Three)
Today's Game
Charlottesville at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Game
Strasburg at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Game
Charlottesville at Strasburg, 7 p.m. (if necessary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.