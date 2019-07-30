Valley Baseball League
Playoffs
Quarterfinals
(Best-of-Three)
Sunday’s Games
Strasburg 8, Winchester 4
Charlottesville 9, Covington 4
Woodstock 10, New Market 8
Staunton 8, Waynesboro 2
Monday's Games
Strasburg 10, Winchester 8 (Strasburg wins series 2-0)
Covington 12, Charlottesville 9 (Series tied 1-1)
Woodstock 5, New Market 4 (Woodstock wins series 2-0)
Staunton 9, Waynesboro 2 (Staunton wins series 2-0)
Today’s Games
Covington at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
