Valley Baseball League
Playoffs
Quarterfinals
(Best-of-Three)
Sunday’s Games
Strasburg 8, Winchester 4 (Strasburg leads series 1-0)
Charlottesville 9, Covington 4 (Charlottesville leads series 1-0)
Woodstock 10, New Market 8 (Woodstock leads series 1-0)
Staunton 8, Waynesboro 2 (Staunton leads series 1-0)
Monday's Games
Strasburg at Winchester, 7 p.m.
Charlottesville at Covington, 7 p.m.
Woodstock at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Covington at Charlottesville, 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Staunton at Waynesboro, 7 p.m. (if necessary)
New Market at Woodstock, 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Winchester at Strasburg, 7 p.m. (if necessary)
