Valley Baseball League

Playoffs

Quarterfinals

(Best-of-Three)

Sunday’s Games

Strasburg 8, Winchester 4 (Strasburg leads series 1-0)

Charlottesville 9, Covington 4 (Charlottesville leads series 1-0)

Woodstock 10, New Market 8 (Woodstock leads series 1-0)

Staunton 8, Waynesboro 2 (Staunton leads series 1-0)

Monday's Games

Strasburg 10, Winchester 8 (Strasburg wins series 2-0)

Covington 12, Charlottesville 9 (Series tied 1-1)

Woodstock 5, New Market 4 (Woodstock wins series 2-0)

Staunton 9, Waynesboro 2 (Staunton wins series 2-0)

Wednesday’s Game

Covington at Charlottesville, ppd

Today’s Game

Covington at Charlottesville, ppd

Semifinals

(Best-of-Three)

Tuesday

Woodstock 18, Strasburg 7 (Woodstock leads series 1-0)

Wednesday

Strasburg at Woodstock, ppd

Today

Strasburg at Woodstock, 7 p.m.

Friday

Woodstock at Strasburg, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

