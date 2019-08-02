Valley Baseball League
Playoffs
Quarterfinals
(Best-of-Three)
Sunday’s Games
Strasburg 8, Winchester 4
Charlottesville 9, Covington 4
Woodstock 10, New Market 8
Staunton 8, Waynesboro 2
Monday's Games
Strasburg 10, Winchester 8 (Strasburg wins series 2-0)
Covington 12, Charlottesville 9
Woodstock 5, New Market 4 (Woodstock wins series 2-0)
Staunton 9, Waynesboro 2 (Staunton wins series 2-0)
Thursday’s Game
Charlottesville 10, Covington 5
Semifinals
(Best-of-Three)
Tuesday’s Game
Woodstock 18, Strasburg 7
Thursday’s Game
Strasburg 4 Woodstock 3 (Series tied at 1-1)
Today’s Games
Woodstock at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Staunton at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Charlottesville at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Staunton at Charlottesville, 7 p.m. (if necessary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.