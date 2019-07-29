WINTER PARK, Colo. — Harrisonburg High School junior Miriam Velker finished ninth in Friday’s USA Cycling Mountain Bike Nationals in Winter Park, Colo.
Velker, who rides with the ShenRock composite team locally, competed in the cross country 15-16 Cat 1 event that took place at nearly 9,000 feet in elevation. She finished in 1:00:55, just under five minutes behind race winner Sofia Forney of Lakewood, Colo.
ShenRock teammate Nate Layman, a homeschool student out of Rockingham County who takes classes at Blue Ridge Community College, finished 125th in Saturday’s cross country men’s 17-18 Cat 1 event.
