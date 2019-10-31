VOLLEYBALL
PREP
Bull Run District Tournament
Today
Quarterfinals
At High Seeds
Wednesday
Madison County 3, Stonewall Jackson 0
Today
No. 5 Rappahannock County at No. 4 Luray, 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Clarke County at No. 3 Strasburg, 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Page County at No. 2 East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.
Monday
Semifinals
At High Seeds
Madison County-Stonewall Jackson winner vs. Luray-Rappahannock County winner, TBD
East Rockingham-Page County winner vs. Strasburg-Clarke County winner, TBD
Tuesday
At High Seed
Semifinal winners, TBD
