Today
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Valley District/Region 3C Preview at Rockingham County Fairgrounds, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
McDaniel at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Mary Baldwin at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.
Hood at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at McDaniel, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Bridgewater College at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
