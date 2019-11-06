BASKETBALL

College Men

Charlotte at James Madison, 7:30 p.m.

College Women

Longwood at James Madison, 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Region 2B Meet at New Market Battlefield, 2 p.m.

Region 3C Meet at Rockingham County Fairgrounds, 3 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

ODAC Quarterfinals

Roanoke at Bridgewater College, 2:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

ODAC Quarterfinals

Washington & Lee at Bridgewater College, 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.