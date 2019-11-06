BASKETBALL
College Men
Charlotte at James Madison, 7:30 p.m.
College Women
Longwood at James Madison, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Region 2B Meet at New Market Battlefield, 2 p.m.
Region 3C Meet at Rockingham County Fairgrounds, 3 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
ODAC Quarterfinals
Roanoke at Bridgewater College, 2:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
ODAC Quarterfinals
Washington & Lee at Bridgewater College, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.