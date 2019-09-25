TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

East Rockingham and Strasburg at Luray, 5 p.m.

Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Rockbridge County at Natural Bridge State Park, 5 p.m.

Broadway, Spotswood and Harrisonburg at Thomas Harrison, 5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Christopher Newport at Bridgewater College, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Lynchburg at Bridgewater College, 6:30 p.m.

