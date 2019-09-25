TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
East Rockingham and Strasburg at Luray, 5 p.m.
Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and Rockbridge County at Natural Bridge State Park, 5 p.m.
Broadway, Spotswood and Harrisonburg at Thomas Harrison, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Christopher Newport at Bridgewater College, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Lynchburg at Bridgewater College, 6:30 p.m.
