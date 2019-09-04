Today

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Waynesboro and Harrisonburg at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County, Turner Ashby and Spotswood at Grottoes Town Park, 5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bridgewater College at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Hood, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Harrisonburg vs. Spotswood at Lakeview Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Rockbridge County vs. Broadway at Shenvalee Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Turner Ashby vs. Waynesboro at Waynesboro Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men’s

Averett at Bridgewater College, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 7 p.m.

College Women’s

St. Mary’s at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

St. Mary’s at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

High School

Turner Ashby at Monticello, 7 p.m.

