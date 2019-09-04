Today
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Waynesboro and Harrisonburg at Broadway, 5:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County, Turner Ashby and Spotswood at Grottoes Town Park, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater College at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Hood, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Harrisonburg vs. Spotswood at Lakeview Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Rockbridge County vs. Broadway at Shenvalee Golf Club, 4 p.m.
Turner Ashby vs. Waynesboro at Waynesboro Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men’s
Averett at Bridgewater College, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 7 p.m.
College Women’s
St. Mary’s at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
St. Mary’s at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School
Turner Ashby at Monticello, 7 p.m.
