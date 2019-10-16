Today

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Turner Ashby and Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 5 p.m.

Clarke County and Stonewall Jackson at East Rockingham (Elkton Community Center), 5 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater College at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.

Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

College Women

Shenandoah at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Bridgewater College at Virginia Wesleyan, 6:30 p.m.

