Today
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Turner Ashby and Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 5 p.m.
Clarke County and Stonewall Jackson at East Rockingham (Elkton Community Center), 5 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater College at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.
Ferrum at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
College Women
Shenandoah at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Bridgewater College at Virginia Wesleyan, 6:30 p.m.
