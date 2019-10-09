TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
East Rockingham at Madison County, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Shenandoah at Bridgewater College, 7 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater College at Sweet Briar, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Bridgewater College at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
