TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Harrisonburg (boys only), Handley, Waynesboro, Shenandoah Valley Academy and Spotswood at Grottoes Town Park, 5 p.m.
Page County, Rappahannock County and East Rockingham and Elkton Community Center, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Lynchburg at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.
Cal State Fullerton at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
College Women
Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
