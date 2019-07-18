Wednesday
BASEBALL
Rockingham County Baseball League
Clover Hill 5, Bridgewater 3
Elkton 12, Stuarts Draft 11
Montezuma at Grottoes, late
Valley Baseball League
Strasburg 8, Harrisonburg 3
Front Royal 9, New Market 6
Charlottesville 7, Woodstock 4
Covington 2, Winchester 1
