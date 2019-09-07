TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Broadway, Harrisonburg, Turner Ashby and Spotswood at Knights Crossing Invitational (Salem), 10:30 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Saint Francis at James Madison, 6 p.m.
Gettysburg at Bridgewater College, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater College at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Berry at Sewanee (Tenn.), 3 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Meredith, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater College vs. Rowan at Mary Washington, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Bridgewater College vs. N.C. Wesleyan at Marron Classic (Salem), 9 a.m.
James Madison vs. Furman at High Point (N.C.) Classic, 11 a.m.
Hood at Eastern Mennonite, 11 a.m.
Lancaster Bible at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
Bridgewater College vs. Greensboro at Marron Classic (Salem), 3 p.m.
James Madison at High Point, 7 p.m.
High School
Turner Ashby at Northside Tournament, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Georgetown at James Madison, noon
SOCCER
College Men
Salisbury at Bridgewater College, 2p.m.
Loyola at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Penn State, 1 p.m.
Bridgewater College at Mary Washington, 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.