TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Broadway, Harrisonburg, Turner Ashby and Spotswood at Knights Crossing Invitational (Salem), 10:30 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Saint Francis at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Gettysburg at Bridgewater College, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater College at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Berry at Sewanee (Tenn.), 3 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Meredith, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater College vs. Rowan at Mary Washington, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Bridgewater College vs. N.C. Wesleyan at Marron Classic (Salem), 9 a.m.

James Madison vs. Furman at High Point (N.C.) Classic, 11 a.m.

Hood at Eastern Mennonite, 11 a.m.

Lancaster Bible at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.

Bridgewater College vs. Greensboro at Marron Classic (Salem), 3 p.m.

James Madison at High Point, 7 p.m.

High School

Turner Ashby at Northside Tournament, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Georgetown at James Madison, noon

SOCCER

College Men

Salisbury at Bridgewater College, 2p.m.

Loyola at James Madison, 7 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at Penn State, 1 p.m.

Bridgewater College at Mary Washington, 3 p.m.

