TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

East Rockingham, Eastern Mennonite, Madison County and Luray at Peak View Elementary, 9:30 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Juniata at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Morgan State at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Bridgewater College at Stevenson, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Johns Hopkins at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.

Messiah at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Elon, 7 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater College at N.C. Wesleyan, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Hollins at Bridgewater College, 11 a.m.

James Madison vs. USF at Gainesville, Fla., 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Bridgewater College, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

James Madison at Maryland, noon

Kean at Bridgewater College, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

James Madison at Duke, 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.