TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
East Rockingham, Eastern Mennonite, Madison County and Luray at Peak View Elementary, 9:30 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Juniata at Eastern Mennonite, 3 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Morgan State at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater College at Stevenson, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Johns Hopkins at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.
Messiah at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Elon, 7 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater College at N.C. Wesleyan, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Hollins at Bridgewater College, 11 a.m.
James Madison vs. USF at Gainesville, Fla., 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Bridgewater College, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
James Madison at Maryland, noon
Kean at Bridgewater College, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison at Duke, 6 p.m.
