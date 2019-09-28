Today

CROSS COUNTRY

East Rockingham, Turner Ashby and Broadway at New Market Battlefield, 9 a.m.

Spotswood and Harrisonburg at Pocahontas State Park, 9 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Sewanee at Bridgewater College, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison at Elon, 2 p.m.

Southern Virginia at Bridgewater College, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Drexel at James Madison, 7 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Emory & Henry, 3 p.m.

Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Washington & Lee at Bridgewater College, 11 a.m.

College of Charleston at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Lynchburg at Roanoke, 1 p.m.

Ferrum at Bridgewater College, 3 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 3 p.m.

Sunday

FIELD HOCKEY

College

North Carolina at James Madison, noon

VOLLEYBALL

College

Towson at James Madison, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

James Madison at Delaware, 1 p.m.

