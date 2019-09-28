Today
CROSS COUNTRY
East Rockingham, Turner Ashby and Broadway at New Market Battlefield, 9 a.m.
Spotswood and Harrisonburg at Pocahontas State Park, 9 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Sewanee at Bridgewater College, 10 a.m.
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison at Elon, 2 p.m.
Southern Virginia at Bridgewater College, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Drexel at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Emory & Henry, 3 p.m.
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Washington & Lee at Bridgewater College, 11 a.m.
College of Charleston at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite vs. Lynchburg at Roanoke, 1 p.m.
Ferrum at Bridgewater College, 3 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 3 p.m.
Sunday
FIELD HOCKEY
College
North Carolina at James Madison, noon
VOLLEYBALL
College
Towson at James Madison, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
James Madison at Delaware, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.