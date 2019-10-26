TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg at Bridgewater College, 1 p.m.
Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Bridgewater College at Washington & Lee, 1 p.m.
Towson at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater College at Randolph, 6 p.m.
James Madison at College of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Hampden-Sydney at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater College at Guilford, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Goucher at Bridgewater College, 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Saint Francis at James Madison, noon
SOCCER
College Women
Drexel at James Madison, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
James Madison at UNC Wilmington, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.