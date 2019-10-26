TODAY

FIELD HOCKEY

Lynchburg at Bridgewater College, 1 p.m.

Roanoke at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Bridgewater College at Washington & Lee, 1 p.m.

Towson at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater College at Randolph, 6 p.m.

James Madison at College of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Hampden-Sydney at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater College at Guilford, 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Goucher at Bridgewater College, 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Saint Francis at James Madison, noon

SOCCER

College Women

Drexel at James Madison, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

James Madison at UNC Wilmington, 1 p.m.

