TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Broadway and Harrisonburg at Panorama Farms, 11:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Washington & Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Bridgewater College at Hampden-Sydney, 1 p.m.
Villanova at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Bridgewater College at Guilford, 3 p.m.
James Madison at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
College Women
Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Bridgewater College vs. Arcadia at Frederick, Md., 2 p.m.
Bridgewater College at Hood, 4 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Hofstra at James Madison, noon
SOCCER
College Women
College of Charleston at James Madison, 1 p.m.
