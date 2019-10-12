TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Broadway and Harrisonburg at Panorama Farms, 11:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Washington & Lee at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Bridgewater College at Hampden-Sydney, 1 p.m.

Villanova at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Bridgewater College at Guilford, 3 p.m.

James Madison at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Randolph-Macon at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

College Women

Lynchburg at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Bridgewater College vs. Arcadia at Frederick, Md., 2 p.m.

Bridgewater College at Hood, 4 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Hofstra at James Madison, noon

SOCCER

College Women

College of Charleston at James Madison, 1 p.m.

