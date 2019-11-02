BASKETBALL
College Men
Eastern Mennonite at James Madison (exhibition), 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater College at Washington & Lee, 1 p.m.
Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Bridgewater College at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
High School
Shenandoah Valley Football Classic
All Games At JMU
Spotswood vs. Broadway, 11 a.m.
Rockbridge County vs. Harrisonburg, 1:30 p.m.
East Rockingham vs. Luray, 4 p.m.
Waynesboro vs. Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
William & Mary at James Madison, 7 p.m.
College Women
Washington & Lee at Bridgewater College, 1 p.m.
Sweet Briar at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite vs. Marymount at Bridgewater College, noon
Marymount at Bridgewater College, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Delaware, 5 p.m.
SUNDAY
Field Hockey
College
James Madison at Delaware, 1 p.m.
College Women’s
CAA Tournament
James Madison at Delaware, 1 p.m.
