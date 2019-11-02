BASKETBALL

College Men

Eastern Mennonite at James Madison (exhibition), 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bridgewater College at Washington & Lee, 1 p.m.

Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Bridgewater College at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.

High School

Shenandoah Valley Football Classic

All Games At JMU

Spotswood vs. Broadway, 11 a.m.

Rockbridge County vs. Harrisonburg, 1:30 p.m.

East Rockingham vs. Luray, 4 p.m.

Waynesboro vs. Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

William & Mary at James Madison, 7 p.m.

College Women

Washington & Lee at Bridgewater College, 1 p.m.

Sweet Briar at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite vs. Marymount at Bridgewater College, noon

Marymount at Bridgewater College, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Delaware, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

Field Hockey

College

James Madison at Delaware, 1 p.m.

College Women’s

CAA Tournament

James Madison at Delaware, 1 p.m.

