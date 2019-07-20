TODAY
BASEBALL
Rockingham County Baseball League
Montezuma at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Grottoes at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
Clover Hill at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
Valley Baseball League
Harrisonburg at Waynesboro (DH), 4 p.m.
Front Royal at Purcellville, 7 p.m.
Charlottesville at Covington, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at New Market, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
Rockingham County Baseball League
Bridgewater at New Market, 6:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Montezuma at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.
Valley Baseball League
Staunton at Purcellville (DH), 3 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Winchester, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Front Royal at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Woodstock at Covington, 7 p.m.
