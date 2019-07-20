TODAY

BASEBALL

Rockingham County Baseball League

Montezuma at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.

Grottoes at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

Clover Hill at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.

Valley Baseball League

Harrisonburg at Waynesboro (DH), 4 p.m.

Front Royal at Purcellville, 7 p.m.

Charlottesville at Covington, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at New Market, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester at Staunton, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

Rockingham County Baseball League

Bridgewater at New Market, 6:30 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Clover Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Montezuma at Elkton, 7:30 p.m.

Valley Baseball League

Staunton at Purcellville (DH), 3 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Winchester, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Front Royal at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

Woodstock at Covington, 7 p.m.

