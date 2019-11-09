TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Averett at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Villanova, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater College, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
CAA Tournament Championship
James Madison at Hofstra, 1 p.m.
ODAC Tournament Semifinals
Bridgewater College at Randolph-Macon, noon
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison at Virginia, 6 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite vs. Vermont Tech at R-MC Tip-Off Classic, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men’s
CAA Tournament Semifinals
Hofstra at James Madison, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
William & Mary at James Madison, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.