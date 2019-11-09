TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Averett at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at Villanova, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater College, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

CAA Tournament Championship

James Madison at Hofstra, 1 p.m.

ODAC Tournament Semifinals

Bridgewater College at Randolph-Macon, noon

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison at Virginia, 6 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite vs. Vermont Tech at R-MC Tip-Off Classic, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men’s

CAA Tournament Semifinals

Hofstra at James Madison, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

William & Mary at James Madison, 1 p.m.

