Today
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Broadway at Greenfield Recreation center (Daleville), noon
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater College at Virginia Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Wesley, 5 p.m.
FOOTBALL
James Madison at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men
Hampden-Sydney at Bridgewater College, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Northeastern, 5 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 7 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater College at Lynchburg, 1 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.
Sunday
FIELD HOCKEY
James Madison at Richmond, noon
SOCCER
College Women
Northeastern at James Madison, 1 p.m.
