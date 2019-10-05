Today

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Broadway at Greenfield Recreation center (Daleville), noon

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Bridgewater College at Virginia Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Wesley, 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

James Madison at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men

Hampden-Sydney at Bridgewater College, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Northeastern, 5 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Guilford, 7 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater College at Lynchburg, 1 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Shenandoah at Eastern Mennonite, 1 p.m.

Sunday

FIELD HOCKEY

James Madison at Richmond, noon

SOCCER

College Women

Northeastern at James Madison, 1 p.m.

