TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Harrisonburg and Broadway at Great Meadows, 8:30 p.m.

Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Central, 9 a.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Lancaster Bible at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

Bridgewater College at Gwynedd Mercy, 3 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College

James Madison at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men's

York at Bridgewater College, 2:30 p.m.

William Peace at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

College Women's

Greensboro vs. Bridgewater College at Washington & Lee, noon

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Iowa at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Route 42 Classic

Meredith at Bridgewater College, noon

Bryn Mawr at Eastern Mennonite, noon

Salem at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

Catholic at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.

High School

Broadway, East Rockingham and Turner Ashby at Fluvanna County tournament, 9 a.m.

SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison at Liberty, 1 p.m.

SOCCER

College Men's

James Madison at Florida International, 7 p.m.

College Women's

Averett at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Washington State, 4 p.m.

