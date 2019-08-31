TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Harrisonburg and Broadway at Great Meadows, 8:30 p.m.
Spotswood, Turner Ashby at Central, 9 a.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Lancaster Bible at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
Bridgewater College at Gwynedd Mercy, 3 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College
James Madison at West Virginia, 2 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men's
York at Bridgewater College, 2:30 p.m.
William Peace at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
College Women's
Greensboro vs. Bridgewater College at Washington & Lee, noon
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Iowa at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Route 42 Classic
Meredith at Bridgewater College, noon
Bryn Mawr at Eastern Mennonite, noon
Salem at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
Catholic at Bridgewater College, 4 p.m.
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham and Turner Ashby at Fluvanna County tournament, 9 a.m.
SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison at Liberty, 1 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men's
James Madison at Florida International, 7 p.m.
College Women's
Averett at Eastern Mennonite, 2 p.m.
James Madison at Washington State, 4 p.m.
